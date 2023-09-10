According to On-chain analyst Ali: As Bitcoin continues to fluctuate around $26,000, an interesting trend has emerged. 527,000 new BTC addresses are being created every day, representing a new yearly high. This indicates that more people are showing interest in Bitcoin, even though its price has recently seen drops.

Long-term investors may view this growth in participation as a positive sign of sustained interest and trust in the network. The creation of new addresses suggests that more people are becoming involved in the Bitcoin ecosystem, which could contribute to its long-term growth and adoption.

It's worth noting that the creation of new addresses does not necessarily equate to the creation of new users. Some individuals may create multiple addresses for various reasons, such as privacy or security concerns. Nonetheless, the record daily creation of new BTC addresses is a notable development in the cryptocurrency space.

