The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -0.63% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,750 and $25,945 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,858, down by -0.08%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MULTI, AKRO, and HIFI, up by 30%, 21%, and 19%, respectively.

Market movers:

Top gainers on Binance: