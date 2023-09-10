The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -0.63% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,750 and $25,945 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,858, down by -0.08%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MULTI, AKRO, and HIFI, up by 30%, 21%, and 19%, respectively.
Market movers:
ETH: $1625.83 (-0.55%)
BNB: $213 (-0.93%)
XRP: $0.5003 (-0.77%)
ADA: $0.2499 (-2.15%)
DOGE: $0.062 (-2.27%)
SOL: $18.42 (-5.59%)
TRX: $0.07859 (-0.49%)
DOT: $4.187 (-1.94%)
MATIC: $0.5269 (-2.84%)
LTC: $61.55 (-1.82%)
Top gainers on Binance:
MULTI/BUSD (+30%)
AKRO/BUSD (+21%)
HIFI/BUSD (+19%)