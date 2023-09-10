The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, down by -0.63% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,750 and $25,945 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,858, down by -0.08%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include MULTI, AKRO, and HIFI, up by 30%, 21%, and 19%, respectively.

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1625.83 (-0.55%)

  • BNB: $213 (-0.93%)

  • XRP: $0.5003 (-0.77%)

  • ADA: $0.2499 (-2.15%)

  • DOGE: $0.062 (-2.27%)

  • SOL: $18.42 (-5.59%)

  • TRX: $0.07859 (-0.49%)

  • DOT: $4.187 (-1.94%)

  • MATIC: $0.5269 (-2.84%)

  • LTC: $61.55 (-1.82%)

Top gainers on Binance: