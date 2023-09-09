According to Odaily: The President of Uzbekistan has signed legislative amendments related to mining licenses as the country moves to establish new types and sub-types of permitted activities, including cryptocurrency exchanges, mining pools, cryptocurrency storage, and mining activities. Uzbekistan's National Agency for Prospective Projects (NAPP) will oversee licensing regulations for crypto assets, and legal entities must pay taxes after obtaining a license. Cryptocurrency service providers operating without a license and those engaging in unlicensed mining activities will face fines.

