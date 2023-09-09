Circle's official data reveals that in the past seven days leading up to September 7, a total of $900 million USDC has been issued, while $1.1 billion USDC has been redeemed. This has resulted in a net decrease of $200 million in USDC circulation. Currently, the total circulation of USDC stands at $25.9 billion, with reserves amounting to $26 billion. These reserves consist of $1.7 billion in cash and $24.3 billion held by the Circle Reserve Fund.
USDC Circulation Drops by $200 Million Over the Past Week
2023-09-09 08:08
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
