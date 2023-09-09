According to Decrypt: Crypto fundraising platform The Giving Block has written to US Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Mike Crapo (R-ID) urging them to abolish appraisal requirements on cryptocurrency donations, arguing that they create confusion and place undue burden on donors. Current regulations mandate an appraisal for donations over $5,000 in value, but finding appraisers with digital asset expertise can be challenging and expensive, with fees ranging between 4% and 40% of the donation amount.

The Giving Block's letter contended that these appraisal services are redundant for stablecoins, which are pegged to the US dollar. Rather than being treated like property, The Giving Block and Coin Center, a crypto policy think tank, have argued that cryptocurrencies should be considered "readily valued property" like cash or stocks, for which pricing data is widely available.

Crypto donations offer advantages such as speed, ease of use, and the growing wealth of the tech-savvy audience. Efforts are being made to engage this group in the future of philanthropy, including young crypto holders.

