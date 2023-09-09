According to Odaily: TFM, a decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator in the Cosmos ecosystem, has announced its acquisition of the Cosmos web browser Map Of Zones (MoZ) and plans to integrate it into its product suite. MoZ has been online for almost four years and is one of the largest browsers within the Cosmos ecosystem. TFM features cross-chain and NFT content integration and was initially focused on the Terra ecosystem. However, the company plans to expand its support for other Cosmos chains this year.