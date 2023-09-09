According to Odaily: The Telos Foundation has announced a partnership with multi-chain liquidity protocol Symbiosis. As part of the collaboration, the Telos chain will utilize Symbiosis' recently launched "Bridge as a Service." Moreover, Telos will integrate with Octopool to enable users to perform cross-chain token swaps between all Symbiosis-supported networks and Telos.
Telos Foundation Partners with Symbiosis for Multi-Chain Liquidity
2023-09-09 15:03
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
