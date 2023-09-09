According to Odaily: Joseph Hickey, IntegraCess founder and former US ETF market maker at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has noted that the approval and launch of a spot Bitcoin ETF could have a similar impact to the introduction of the first gold ETF. A spot Bitcoin ETF could improve digital assets as vehicles for collateralized lending and financing, making them more liquid and less expensive to trade, benefiting the asset class.

Runa Jennifer Murphy, CEO and founder of Digital, highlighted the launch of the first gold ETF as an example of how spot ETFs can "democratize" assets. The gold ETF saw assets exceeding $1 billion within three days of its launch, setting an 18-year record, and causing gold prices to surge, sparking a prolonged bull market. A similar effect could be anticipated for spot Bitcoin ETFs if approved.

