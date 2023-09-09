According to CoinDesk: The Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETHE) discount to net asset value (NAV) has narrowed to 27%, the slimmest in a year, spurred by a recent regulatory filing for what could be the first spot ether exchange-traded fund (ETF). The discount in ETHE, a closed-end fund managing $4.5 billion worth of ether, had grown to nearly 60% late last year amid falling crypto markets. The narrowing began in mid-June with BlackRock's spot bitcoin ETF filing and continued after Grayscale's court victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over the conversion of its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF. The momentum was further propelled by Cboe BZX's filing to launch the US's first spot ether ETFs with asset managers VanEck and Ark Invest. ETHE's shares have surged 140% this year, significantly outpacing the underlying cryptocurrency's 36% year-to-date gain.

