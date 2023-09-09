According to Decrypt: The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and Autorité de Régulation Professionnelle de la Publicité (ARPP) in France have introduced the Responsible Influence Certificate in Finance program, a training module for crypto and finance influencers. The program aims to ensure that finance influencers are aware of the regulations and requirements for retail investor protection. The module provides guidance around investment products and services, crypto-assets, and digital asset providers (DASPs).

Influencers need to achieve at least 75% on a 25-question multiple-choice exam to obtain the Responsible Influence Certificate in Financial Advertising. Although the certificate is not a legal requirement, brands may make it a mandatory requirement for collaboration. The ARPP will monitor certified content creators and will withdraw the certificate if non-compliance with rules, laws, and ethical guidelines is identified.