According to Blockworks: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has targeted three DeFi firms, charging them with operating unregistered trading platforms and offering illegal leveraged transactions in digital assets. However, the legality of these orders has been called into question by a CFTC commissioner and legal experts. The case against ZeroEx, a decentralized exchange (DEX), has been criticized because it pertains to the facilitation of spot trading, a sector the CFTC does not have the authority to regulate. The charges come amid congressional efforts to increase the CFTC's role in crypto regulation.