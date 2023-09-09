The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.89% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,647 and $26,140 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,879, down by -0.94%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OAX, CHR, and WAVES, up by 42%, 16%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Uzbekistan President Signs Amendments Related to Crypto Mining Licenses
U.S. Trustee Opposes FTX Plan to Manage $3 Billion in Crypto Assets, Potential Impact on Market Trends
BTC-e Co-Creator Alexander Vinnik May Consider Guilty Plea in $4 Billion Laundering Case
The Giving Block Urges US Senators to Scrap Crypto Donation Appraisal Requirements
US Senators Propose Bipartisan Blueprint for Comprehensive AI Regulation
Ripple Criticizes SEC’s "Hypocritical Pivot" in Latest Legal Filing
G20 Countries Move Forward with International Crypto Framework for Cross-Border Exchange of Information
Blockchain Association Submits Suggestions for US Crypto Tax Legislation
France Launches Crypto Influencer Training Program to Encourage Paid Ad Disclosures
Market movers:
ETH: $1634.8 (-0.47%)
BNB: $215 (-0.78%)
XRP: $0.5042 (+0.34%)
ADA: $0.2554 (-0.74%)
DOGE: $0.06344 (+0.00%)
SOL: $19.51 (-0.96%)
TRX: $0.07898 (+0.10%)
DOT: $4.27 (-0.44%)
MATIC: $0.5423 (-0.37%)
LTC: $62.69 (-0.95%)
Top gainers on Binance:
OAX/BUSD (+42%)
CHR/BUSD (+16%)
WAVES/BUSD (+14%)