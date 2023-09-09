The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, up by 0.89% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,647 and $26,140 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $25,879, down by -0.94%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OAX, CHR, and WAVES, up by 42%, 16%, and 14%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1634.8 (-0.47%)

  • BNB: $215 (-0.78%)

  • XRP: $0.5042 (+0.34%)

  • ADA: $0.2554 (-0.74%)

  • DOGE: $0.06344 (+0.00%)

  • SOL: $19.51 (-0.96%)

  • TRX: $0.07898 (+0.10%)

  • DOT: $4.27 (-0.44%)

  • MATIC: $0.5423 (-0.37%)

  • LTC: $62.69 (-0.95%)

Top gainers on Binance: