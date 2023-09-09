In its latest #BinanceBuild update, Binance has added five more languages to its app, namely Hungarian, Danish, Burmese, Sinhalese, and Lao. This takes the total number of supported languages to 33, making Binance more accessible to users from different parts of the world.
Binance App Now Supports 33 Languages with the Addition of Five More
2023-09-09 17:26
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
