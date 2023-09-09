According to Wu Blockchain: Address 0xef...F8dB has recently made a purchase of 22 Nouns NFTs worth 775 ETH, following which the entire NFTs were transferred to the NounsDAOForkEscrow contract. The Nouns DAO Fork started today and shall remain open until September 16th. Significantly, 214 Nouns NFTs have already been added to the fork, and its treasury contains a total of 7,598 ETH, equivalent to roughly $12.4 million.