🔎 Traditional Finance (TradFi) Highlights:

Ethereum ETF Applications by ARK Invest and 21Shares : ARK Invest and 21Shares have submitted applications for the first-ever Ethereum Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) in the United States. This ETF is designed to directly invest in Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, further expanding their portfolio that includes pending Bitcoin and Ethereum futures ETFs, currently awaiting approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

London Stock Exchange Group's Blockchain Initiative: The London Stock Exchange Group is charting a course towards creating an end-to-end digital market ecosystem. Utilizing blockchain technology, this initiative aims to streamline and cost-effectively facilitate capital raising and asset transfers within the financial market.

Partnership Between KEB Hana Bank and BitGo : Major South Korean bank, KEB Hana Bank, has joined forces with cryptocurrency custody firm BitGo to introduce digital asset custody services in South Korea. This strategic partnership will harness BitGo's custody solutions and merge them with Hana Bank's financial acumen and compliance expertise.

Coinbase's Institutional-Focused Crypto Lending Platform: Coinbase, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency arena, is set to launch a crypto lending platform specifically targeting large institutional investors. With a significant backing of $57 million in funding, this platform will provide secured loans to institutional clients, akin to traditional financial prime brokerage services.

DCS Card Centre's Breakthrough on the PlatON Network: DCS Card Centre has marked a milestone by introducing DCS Tokens on the PlatON Network. This pivotal development represents a substantial stride in blockchain-based payment solutions and establishes DCS as the inaugural Singaporean financial institution bridging the realms of Web2 and Web3 ecosystems, aligning with the Monetary Authority of Singapore's introduction of a Single-Currency Stablecoin framework.

🔎 Crypto

Layer 1/Layer 2 Innovations:

Vitalik Buterin's Research on Financial Transaction Privacy: Ethereum's co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, has recently published a research paper exploring innovative methods to enhance financial transaction privacy. This research delves into the use of privacy pools and zero-knowledge proof technology. The primary objective is to provide enhanced privacy for financial transactions while dissociating the Ethereum network from illicit funds.

'Ethereum Supreme Court' Proposal by Matter Labs Co-founder: A notable proposal has emerged from the co-founder of Matter Labs, suggesting the establishment of an 'Ethereum Supreme Court.' This institution would serve as the ultimate authority for on-chain disputes, offering a final resolution mechanism for parties without the need for traditional legal processes. The initiative aims to elevate Ethereum's role as a robust network state.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi):

Chronicle's Expansion with Chronicle Protocol: Chronicle, a platform safeguarding over US$5 billion for MakerDAO, is taking a significant step forward with the introduction of the Chronicle Protocol. Initially launched on the Polygon zkEVM, this move lays the foundation for future collaborations, including one with Spark Protocol, promising further innovation and growth.

MetaMask's Fiat Conversion Feature: MetaMask, a widely-used crypto wallet, has introduced a new feature allowing users in the United States, the United Kingdom, and select parts of Europe to convert their cryptocurrencies into fiat currency. This converted fiat can then be sent to either their bank account or PayPal balance. The initial release supports ETH, with plans to expand its offerings to Layer-2 gas tokens.

MakerDAO's NewChain Initiative: Rune Christensen, the co-founder of MakerDAO, has put forth a proposal to fork Solana's codebase as the foundation for MakerDAO's upcoming blockchain known as NewChain. This decision highlights Solana's efficiency in building robust networks. The NewChain project represents the final stage in MakerDAO's strategic Endgame plan, signifying a pivotal development in the DeFi ecosystem.

Stablecoins:

Visa Expands Stablecoin Settlements:

Visa's Cross-Border Expansion: Visa, a global payments technology leader, is broadening its stablecoin settlement horizons by adding Solana to its list of supported blockchains. This expansion complements its existing support for Ethereum. Visa is partnering with Worldpay and Nuvei to launch pilot programs aimed at accelerating cross-border settlements.

Modern Payment Option: This strategic move is designed to offer a contemporary payment option, leveraging the power of stablecoins. VisaNet has already successfully processed millions of USDC for fiat settlements, demonstrating its commitment to advancing modern payment solutions.

Circle's USD Coin on Base and Optimism Networks:

Native Integration: Circle, the company behind the USD Coin (USDC), has seamlessly integrated its stablecoin onto both the Base and Optimism networks. This integration empowers Circle account holders with the ability to transfer USDC from their accounts to Layer-2 networks, enhancing accessibility and flexibility.

Other Notable Developments:

Story Protocol Secures $54 Million in Funding: Blockchain-Based IP Ownership: Story Protocol, a pioneering blockchain-based network for intellectual property (IP) ownership, has secured an impressive $54 million in funding led by a16z crypto. The platform's mission is to empower content creators to efficiently manage and monetize their creations, offering a potent defense against AI-generated fakes.

Security Breach at Stake Crypto Casino:Recovery and Reassurance: Stake, a prominent crypto casino, recently experienced a security breach resulting in a substantial loss of $41 million. The company has swiftly taken measures to address the issue and has resumed all services. Users can rest assured that their funds are secure.

Grab Introduces Web3 Crypto Wallet: Web3 Integration: Southeast Asia's leading ride-hailing giant, Grab , has ventured into the Web3 space by introducing a crypto wallet on its platform. This integration marks a significant step towards integrating blockchain technology into everyday services.

El Salvador's Bitcoin Education Initiative: Bitcoin in Schools: El Salvador is embarking on an ambitious educational journey by planning to introduce Bitcoin education in schools by 2024. Nonprofit and NGO Mi Primer Bitcoin has partnered with the Ministry of Education to facilitate this addition to the curriculum, fostering crypto awareness and understanding among the younger generation.

🔎 Latest Binance Research Publications

Check out our latest publications:

