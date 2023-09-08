According to CoinDesk: Economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago suggest that the US central bank has raised interest rates enough to reduce inflation to its 2% target without causing a recession, potentially leading to a goldilocks scenario for risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. According to their research, the 500 basis points of rate increases implemented since March 2022 may have already had the desired effect on output.

Stefania D'Amico and Thomas King, economists at the Chicago Fed, predict low inflation and a resilient economy, with their model estimating that the policy tightening already in place will continue to exert downward pressure on real GDP and the Consumer Price Index in the coming quarters. The model also indicates that the headline consumer price index will likely drop below 2.3% by mid-2024, close to the Fed's price stability mandate.

A goldilocks scenario, marked by falling inflation and a relatively resilient economy, is favorable for risk-taking in global financial markets, including the cryptocurrency market.

