According to a report by Odaily: Over 13.36 million MATIC tokens, equivalent to approximately $7.3 million, have been transferred from an unknown wallet with an address starting with 0x68b5 to the Polygon Staking contract address. The purpose of the transfer and the identity of the sender and recipient remain unknown at this time. The transfer was reportedly detected by Whale Alert monitoring.
Unknown Wallet Transfers Over 13 Million MATIC to Polygon Staking Contract Address
2023-09-08 07:40
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
