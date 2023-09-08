According to Cointelegraph: After a recess in August, members of the House Financial Services Committee will reconvene for a “Digital Dollar Dilemma” hearing on Sept. 14 to discuss the implications of releasing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) as well as "private sector alternatives". The hearing marks the first time in months that lawmakers in the House committee will address issues related to the digital dollar rollout in the United States. The new development comes amid growing interest in CBDCs in the country, with several 2024 presidential candidates holding policy positions on the matter.

The Florida Governor and leading Republican Party candidate behind former U.S. President Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, has said that he plans to ban CBDCs if elected, while Vivek Ramaswamy, another Republican candidate, has criticized CBDCs, comparing the technology to China's social credit system. Lawmakers in some U.S. states have also passed bills banning CBDCs as payment options. Despite the growing policy debate, the hearing will focus on shedding more light on CBDCs and related policymaking issues in the U.S.

