According to CoinDesk: Faruk Fatih Özer, founder of collapsed Turkish crypto exchange Thodex, has been sentenced to 11,196 years, 10 months, and 15 days in prison, along with a judicial fine of 135 million liras (approx. $5 million). His siblings, Serap Özer and Güven Özer, have also received the same sentence. Thodex, one of Turkey's largest crypto exchanges, went offline abruptly in April 2021, leaving over 400,000 users unable to access their crypto deposits worth $2 billion.

Özer was arrested in August 2022 in Albania and extradited to Turkey in April 2023 to face multiple charges. The trial saw 21 defendants facing up to 40,564 years in prison. The verdict acquitted 16 of the defendants due to lack of evidence, while others received varying prison sentences for crimes related to Thodex's collapse. The case highlighted the vulnerability of crypto investors in Turkey, a country that has seen surging interest in digital currencies to hedge against high inflation and a devaluing lira.