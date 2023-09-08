Stargate DAO has voted to approve a proposal aimed at reducing the number of Aptos cross-chain block confirmations and increasing fees, according to a snapshot page on Odaily. With Stargate's acquisition of The Aptos Bridge, the largest cross-chain bridge to Aptos, the proposal suggests decreasing cross-chain block confirmations to 260 (approximately 1 minute). To prevent free transfers, the proposal also recommends implementing a 0.07% fee on cross-chain bridge transactions.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Stargate DAO Passes Proposal to Reduce Aptos Cross-Chain Block Confirmations and Increase Fees
2023-09-08 08:34
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Stargate DAO has voted to approve a proposal aimed at reducing the number of Aptos cross-chain block confirmations and increasing fees, according to a snapshot page on Odaily. With Stargate's acquisition of The Aptos Bridge, the largest cross-chain bridge to Aptos, the proposal suggests decreasing cross-chain block confirmations to 260 (approximately 1 minute). To prevent free transfers, the proposal also recommends implementing a 0.07% fee on cross-chain bridge transactions.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top