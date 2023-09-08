Stargate DAO has voted to approve a proposal aimed at reducing the number of Aptos cross-chain block confirmations and increasing fees, according to a snapshot page on Odaily. With Stargate's acquisition of The Aptos Bridge, the largest cross-chain bridge to Aptos, the proposal suggests decreasing cross-chain block confirmations to 260 (approximately 1 minute). To prevent free transfers, the proposal also recommends implementing a 0.07% fee on cross-chain bridge transactions.

