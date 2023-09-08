According to Wu Blockchain: On September 8, 2021, 25,000 BTC options are set to expire with a Put Call Ratio of 0.51, a max pain point of $26,500, and a notional value of $640 million. Additionally, 138,000 ETH options are also set to expire with a Put Call Ratio of 0.86, a max pain point of $1,650, and a notional value of $220 million.

These expiration dates could lead to significant price movements in BTC and ETH, as investors may choose to exercise their options or roll over their positions into new contracts. The Put Call Ratio suggests that there are more call option contracts, which gives the right to buy the underlying asset, than put option contracts, which give the right to sell. The max pain point refers to the price at which option owners would experience maximum loss, and it can sometimes act as a magnet pulling the price towards it.

Investors and traders will be closely monitoring the expiration of these options to gauge the short-term sentiment towards BTC and ETH.

