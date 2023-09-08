According to Cointelegraph: Cybersecurity professionals are cautioning about the risk of hidden phishing and wallet drainer links on platforms such as Discord. Scammers can embed wallet drainer links in text messages, putting users at high risk when paired with the ability to "trust" a domain. Christian Seifert, a researcher at Web3 security firm Forta Network, points out that users and platforms both need to work towards protecting themselves, utilizing plugins and engaging in proactive caution with links.

Seifert suggests that Discord and similar platforms ought to disallow deceptive text links that resemble a domain or URL but mismatch the true destination. Hugh Brooks, director of security operations at blockchain security firm CertiK, emphasizes the importance of continually reviewing and refining security features while fostering a culture of vigilance and awareness among users. Users are urged to cross-check web addresses with recognized phishing warning lists and use browser extensions for added security.



