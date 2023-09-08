A phishing attacker, who previously targeted a whale and obtained $24.24 million in tokens, has reportedly transferred 701 ETH (approximately $1.15 million) to Tornado Cash, according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring. The attacker currently holds cryptocurrency assets worth $22.7 million, including 13,100 ETH and 1.1 million DAI.

Previously, the whale address starting with 0x13e lost around 4,851 rETH and 9,579.2 stETH to the phishing attack, totaling about $24.24 million in value. The attacker converted these rETH and stETH into approximately 13,785 ETH and 1.64 million DAI. Among these funds, about 451,000 DAI was transferred to FixedFloat, around 77,000 DAI to eXch, and 1,000 DAI to OKX.

