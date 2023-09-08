According to Odaily: Open Campus ID has announced that it will open the first phase of its whitelist to EDU and Genesis NFT holders on September 14th at 18:00 Beijing time, with a total of 1,000 spots available. Open Campus ID is an SBT (subnet blockchain token) that offers access to educational content provided by Open Campus and contains all relevant information to an OC ID. Users can select a domain name with an .edu suffix to represent their on-chain educational identity.

