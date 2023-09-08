According to Cointelegraph: Blockchain experts in Nigeria have discussed how the adoption of blockchain technology could have prevented the naira flow shortage in the country. During the Stakeholders in Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria's (SIBAN) Digital Assets Summit 2023, experts highlighted that the decision by the government to mint new naira notes could have been made in a decentralized finance (DeFi) system, thus empowering citizens and allowing them to better prepare for the switch.

The use of blockchain offers a transparent and secure financial system without the need for traditional financial intermediaries. However, the current Nigerian President has released a manifesto that aims to enable the use of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies in the nation's banking and finance sector and reviews existing regulations to be more business-friendly.

Nigeria previously reduced cash withdrawals to promote a "cashless-Nigeria" policy and increase the use of its CBDC, eNaira. The adoption of blockchain technology can improve DeFi systems, give citizens control over their own money and aid in the growth of the Nigerian and African economies, according to Christopher Eniayemo, Co-Founder of Sahara ICP Hub West Africa.

