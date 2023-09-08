According to CoinDesk: Investment bank Berenberg reports that with the impending FASB accounting rule changes, companies such as MicroStrategy (MSTR) can soon report their bitcoin holdings each quarter without having to recognize impairment losses if cryptocurrency prices fall during that period. Berenberg suggests that the change should enable companies holding digital assets to eliminate the poor optics created by impairment losses, such as those reported by MicroStrategy since its cryptocurrency acquisition strategy began in August 2020. MicroStrategy has reported $2.23 billion of cumulative impairment losses, with its largest impairment loss recorded at $917.8 million in Q2 of this year, giving the false impression that its inherent value has been negatively impacted, according to Berenberg.

The new FASB rule change allows companies to use fair-value accounting, enabling them to show gains and losses immediately on income statements. The rules are set to go into effect from 2025, although companies will have the option to apply them earlier, which MicroStrategy is expected to do, according to Berenberg.

MicroStrategy executive chairman Michael Saylor states that the rule update "eliminates a major impediment to corporate adoption of bitcoin as a treasury asset." Stifel, a US investment bank, suggests that American companies may be more receptive to holding digital assets on their books during market hotspots, with positive impacts expected on the bottom line. Berenberg retains its buy rating on MicroStrategy shares, with a target price of $510, while the stock closed at $353.07 on Thursday.

