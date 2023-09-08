According to The Block: Linus Financial, a Nashville-based crypto services firm, has settled with the SEC over allegations that it failed to register the offer and sale of its retail crypto lending product, Linus Interest Accounts. The SEC determined not to impose civil penalties against Linus Financial due to the company's cooperation and prompt remedial actions.

According to the SEC, Linus Financial began offering and selling its interest-bearing accounts in March 2020, allowing US investors to exchange fiat for a promise to pay interest. The agency found that Linus Interest Accounts were offered and sold as securities, requiring SEC registration.

SEC associate director Stacy Bogert emphasized the importance of cooperation and remediation and said the agency will continue holding companies accountable for their actions. Meanwhile, the CFTC issued a warning to decentralized finance protocol operators, announcing settled charges against Opyn, ZeroEx, and Deridex platforms.

