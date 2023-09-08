According to Odaily: The Korean Supreme Prosecutor's Office has organized a criminal law seminar with the theme of "Legal Challenges in Supervising Virtual Assets." Criminal law experts and officials from related agencies were invited to participate in discussing relevant criminal legal issues alongside the newly enacted Virtual Asset User Protection Act and the Virtual Asset Crime Joint Investigation Team launched by the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor's Office.

The seminar also addressed supplementary legislation, including a civil enforcement bill that reflects the characteristics of virtual assets, as well as a system for effective seizure, confiscation, and preservation of virtual assets. The event aimed to explore measures that can help regulate the virtual asset market in South Korea and promote a safer and healthier environment for local investors.

