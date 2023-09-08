According to Odaily: HSBC's Orion platform, which enables issuers to issue electronic bonds through blockchain in Luxembourg, could support cross-border transactions in the future, according to Ma Zhiping, Head, and General Manager of HSBC Global Banking Asia Pacific. The platform also allows users to buy and sell bonds in multiple currencies.

In February 2022, HSBC assisted the Hong Kong government in issuing HK$800 million worth of tokenized green bonds, representing a fusion of digital finance, ESG, and wealth investment. These developments highlight the direction HSBC is taking with respect to future banking advancements.