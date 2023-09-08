According to Odaily: A new proposal by DeFi protocol Composable Finance to work with Cosmos Hub has been called into question by on-chain detective ZachXBT, who linked the founder to multiple "rug pull" projects. In a post on X platform, ZachXBT alerted the community to the Composable/Brainjar project's questionable practices and lack of transparency, which led to several key team members leaving. The SEC also sued BrainJar, an incubator for Bribe Protocol, a project that raised $5 million in January 2022 but disappeared on social media and announced its closure in September 2022.

Composable's proposal to join the ATOM Economic Zone and integrate Interchain Security from Cosmos Hub in return for sharing revenue and staking rewards faces scrutiny following the allegations against its founder. ZachXBT cautioned against supporting proposals from projects with questionable backgrounds to protect the community from potential risks.

