According to Cointelegraph: Authors of a recent Bank for International Settlements (BIS) bulletin argue that the need for centralized oracles in decentralized finance (DeFi) is a significant roadblock to real-world adoption. Oracles, third-party providers of real-world data for DeFi protocols, are inherently centralized, compromising the decentralization and loss of trust components of DeFi. The BIS researchers suggest that this issue may be insurmountable for real-world asset use.

Ideas to decentralize oracles through verification, reputational systems, or multiple sources would add complexity and retain trust and governance challenges. Furthermore, DeFi's anonymous nature makes it difficult to identify bad actors in cases of oracle manipulation, and regulation is not yet in place. The irreversibility of DeFi transactions also amplifies system risks.

Despite ongoing oracle manipulation hacks, solutions like Chainlink have attempted to create networks of decentralized oracle networks with individualized security measures. However, its Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol still relies on Swift's centralized messaging infrastructure for client connections, suggesting that purely decentralized DeFi solutions might not have a promising future.



