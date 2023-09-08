The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,615 and $26,446 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,124, up by 1.42%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OGN, XVS, and REI, up by 43%, 33%, and 30%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1642.6 (+0.53%)

  • BNB: $216.7 (+0.46%)

  • XRP: $0.5025 (+0.82%)

  • ADA: $0.2573 (+0.86%)

  • DOGE: $0.06345 (+0.36%)

  • SOL: $19.7 (+0.72%)

  • TRX: $0.0789 (-0.03%)

  • DOT: $4.288 (+0.75%)

  • MATIC: $0.5443 (-2.68%)

  • LTC: $63.28 (+0.14%)

Top gainers on Binance: