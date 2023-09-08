The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,615 and $26,446 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,124, up by 1.42%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OGN, XVS, and REI, up by 43%, 33%, and 30%, respectively.

