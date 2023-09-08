The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.04T, up by 0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,615 and $26,446 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,124, up by 1.42%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OGN, XVS, and REI, up by 43%, 33%, and 30%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Ex-FTX Co-CEO Ryan Salame Pleads Guilty to Fraud Charges, Agrees to Forfeit Assets
Blockchain Leader LBRY Files Notice of Appeal Against SEC After Court Ruling
ARK Invest Predicts Macro Headwinds Could Delay Bitcoin Bull Market
Binance CEO CZ Reassures Public Amid Rumors, Confirms No Liquidity Issues
Market movers:
ETH: $1642.6 (+0.53%)
BNB: $216.7 (+0.46%)
XRP: $0.5025 (+0.82%)
ADA: $0.2573 (+0.86%)
DOGE: $0.06345 (+0.36%)
SOL: $19.7 (+0.72%)
TRX: $0.0789 (-0.03%)
DOT: $4.288 (+0.75%)
MATIC: $0.5443 (-2.68%)
LTC: $63.28 (+0.14%)
Top gainers on Binance: