Binance Futures announced adjustments to the leverage and margin tiers of the USDⓈ-M UNFIUSDT and TRBUSDT Perpetual Contracts, effective from 2023-09-08 06:30 (UTC). The update will affect existing positions opened before the change, and users are strongly advised to adjust their positions and leverage to avoid potential liquidation.

The previous leverage and margin tiers will be replaced with new tiers ranging from 9-10x, 6-8x, 3-5x, 2x, and 1x. Position ranges (notional values in USDT) and maintenance margin rates will also change accordingly, as detailed in the announcement.

