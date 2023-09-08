Binance CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has posted urging iOS and iPadOS users to update to version 16.6.1, as it contains a security patch that addresses the iMessage vulnerability. This vulnerability enables remote code execution and can be exploited without users performing any operations. CZ suggests that users should update their systems immediately to prevent potential attacks.

Last month, SlowMist Chief Information Security Officer 23pds posted on social media that hacker group Pegasus is using a zero-click vulnerability in the iOS system to attack users. The group sends PassKit attachments of malicious images through the iMessage account triggering the attacks. Apple has released an urgent update patch to address this vulnerability. CZ's recommendation is for cryptocurrency practitioners to update their Apple products immediately to avoid any attacks.