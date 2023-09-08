Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) took to Twitter on September 7 to address the recent rumors surrounding the company, assuring the public that Binance is experiencing no liquidity issues. Amidst a storm of negative news, bank runs, lawsuits, and employee turnover, CZ guaranteed that all withdrawals and deposits are being properly handled and that customer funds are secure.

Observers have noticed at least ten executive departures at Binance between July and September, fueling uncertainty. However, CZ highlighted that employee turnover is a reality for all companies, particularly those in the fast-paced cryptocurrency industry. He stated that Binance likely has the lowest founding team turnover of any tech startup of its size and age worldwide. In addition to addressing concerns, CZ pointed out recent successes in the cryptocurrency sector, such as Ripple and Grayscale's legal victories against the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the launch of new fiat channels and products, and expanding into new markets.

