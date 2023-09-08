Binance has added new trading pairs, BAND/USDT, FLM/USDT, and STMX/USDT on Cross Margin trading and will make them borrowable assets. Additionally, new pairs, ADX/USDT, PROM/USDT, and PROS/USDT, have also been added for Isolated Margin trading. Traders can now trade, borrow, and lend the new digital assets across the margin trading platform.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance Adds New Pairs for Cross Margin and Isolated Margin Trading
2023-09-08 07:00
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top