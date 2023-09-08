Binance has added new trading pairs, BAND/USDT, FLM/USDT, and STMX/USDT on Cross Margin trading and will make them borrowable assets. Additionally, new pairs, ADX/USDT, PROM/USDT, and PROS/USDT, have also been added for Isolated Margin trading. Traders can now trade, borrow, and lend the new digital assets across the margin trading platform.