According to Cointelegraph: Prominent investment firm ARK Invest's recent report suggests that macroeconomic uncertainty might slow down a Bitcoin bull run for the remainder of 2023. Despite ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood's strong advocacy for cryptocurrencies, the report identifies potential challenges related to interest rates, GDP estimates, unemployment, and inflation that could negatively impact cryptocurrencies.

Notably, ARK Invest highlights the Federal Reserve's restrictive monetary policy and the divergence between real GDP and GDI as bearish macroeconomic indicators. Also, the report elaborates on the potential bearish development of "stagflation" and a weaker labor market than initially reported, which could present obstacles for the Bitcoin market.

U.S. nonfarm payroll revisions. Source: ARK Investment

In the midst of ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty, cryptocurrency investors may face a scenario of weak economic growth and higher inflation, which is generally unfavorable for risk-on assets such as cryptocurrencies.

