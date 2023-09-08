According to The Block: Chinese fintech giant Ant Group, the parent of mobile payment platform Alipay, has launched a new blockchain service called ZAN for institutional and individual clients in overseas markets, including Hong Kong and Singapore. ZAN aims to simplify web3 development by offering a full suite of blockchain application development services, including the issuance and management of real-world assets in compliance with local regulations. Ant Group said ZAN also provides electronic know-your-customer, anti-money laundering and know-your-transactions services to help Web3 businesses build their capabilities in customer identity authentication, security protection and risk management.

ZAN's CEO, Zhang Hui, said the goal is to invest in research and development of Web3 technologies and products, provide reliable technical services, and work with partners to speed up Web3 developments and innovations. Chinese tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent are focusing on developing their own consortium blockchains, as the government remains bullish on domestic blockchain technology and digital economies despite the ban on cryptocurrency transactions.