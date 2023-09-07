According to Scopescan: Seven hours ago, a cryptocurrency whale transferred 4.5 million Wilder World (WLD) tokens, valued at approximately $5.67 million, to Binance, Kucoin, and Bybit exchanges. The transfer occurred soon after the WLD token saw a substantial 30% price increase. At present, the whale continues to hold 2,960,267 WLD tokens, equivalent to around $3.7 million.
Whale Transfers $5.67M Worth of WLD Tokens to Exchanges Following a 30% Price Increase
2023-09-07 09:01
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
