According to Scopescan: Seven hours ago, a cryptocurrency whale transferred 4.5 million Wilder World (WLD) tokens, valued at approximately $5.67 million, to Binance, Kucoin, and Bybit exchanges. The transfer occurred soon after the WLD token saw a substantial 30% price increase. At present, the whale continues to hold 2,960,267 WLD tokens, equivalent to around $3.7 million.