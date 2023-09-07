According to CoinDesk: Roman Storm, a co-founder of Tornado Cash, has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to operate a money transmitter or facilitate money laundering and sanctions evasion in a New York court. Storm, a dual US and Russian citizen, will be released on $2 million personal recognizance bond, secured by his residence in Washington state and co-signed by a "financially responsible" person. He faces restrictions on his movements, including regular drug testing, prohibition from owning a firearm, and from making contact with co-defendants, witnesses or alleged victims.

Storm was arrested two weeks ago on charges of conspiracy to facilitate money laundering, operate an unlicensed money transmitter, and violating sanctions. Prosecutors allege that Storm, along with fellow developers and co-founders Roman Semenov and Alexey Pertsev, helped bad actors launder over $1 billion in stolen crypto, including "hundreds of millions" for North Korea through their work building Tornado Cash. Semenov has been indicted but not arrested, while Pertsev was arrested in the Netherlands last year and remains there awaiting trial.

