According to CoinDesk: South Korean game publisher Neowiz has announced plans to build blockchain games on the Avalanche network through its Web3 division, IntellaX. With a strong appetite for esports and blockchain games in Korea, Neowiz has become one of the country's top five gaming companies in market capitalization. Neowiz has a 25-year history of successful game releases, such as Cats & Soup, and is responsible for the highly anticipated Lies of P.

Neowiz joining Avalanche Arcad3, a Web3 gaming education program, will help strengthen the entire initiative, according to Ed Chang, head of gaming at Ava Labs. The collaboration aims to expand the gaming network in South Korea and leverage Neowiz's expertise for a smooth entry into Web3 gaming.

