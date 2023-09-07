According to CoinDesk: Sam Bankman-Fried, former FTX CEO, must remain in Brooklyn jail until the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit rules on his motion for pretrial release. Bankman-Fried faces multiple financial crime charges related to the collapse of his cryptocurrency exchange in November 2022. Despite his bail being revoked in August for witness tampering, Bankman-Fried has appealed the decision.

His lawyers and the government have disputed the conditions of Bankman-Fried’s confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center, arguing that their client cannot adequately prepare for his October trial. The court has requested briefings on the situation at the detention center and has given the defense until September 8 to address any issues they see. The timeline for the next steps in the case remains unclear.