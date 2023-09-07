According to CoinDesk: Pantera Capital has led a $16.5 million investment round in decentralized exchange (DEX) Brine Fi, valuing the company at $100 million. Other investors in the funding round include Elevation Capital, StarkWare Ltd, Spartan Group, Goodwater Capital, Upsparks Ventures, and Protofund Ventures. The investment comes at a time when venture capital for digital asset firms has mostly dried up, with cryptocurrency and blockchain startups receiving 76% less investment in Q2 2023 compared to the same period one year earlier.

Brine Fi, powered by Ethereum scaling system StarkWare, is a non-custodial, decentralized orderbook that offers privacy for trading positions through zero-knowledge proofs. The platform allows traders to place large orders without worrying about front-running or spooking others and also boasts high-speed trade execution. It opened for traders in May and has executed $3 million to $4 million in daily trading volume.

Paul Veradittakit, managing partner at Pantera Capital, said that Brine Fi tackles some of the most critical challenges holding back institutional and mainstream user adoption in DeFi. He added, "There's an urgent demand for a self-custodial execution layer that is faster, more reliable, user-friendly, and cost-effective."

Brine Fi's fundraising round is notable in the context of the recent bear market in cryptocurrency, which has caused trading volumes to decline and venture capital to dry up. However, the DEX's success shows that investors are still interested in innovative blockchain-based technologies.