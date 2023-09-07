According to Wu Blockchain: Law firms Sullivan & Cromwell and Kirkland & Ellis earned $110 million and $100 million, respectively, for their handling of multiple cryptocurrency bankruptcy cases, according to Protos, who examined more than 5,000 court records. Specifically, Sullivan & Cromwell handled the FTX bankruptcy case, while Kirkland & Ellis worked on bankruptcy cases of three cryptocurrency companies, including Celsius. The total earnings from cryptocurrency bankruptcies by law firms reached over $700 million in the most recent year alone, the New York Times reported.