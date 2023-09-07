According to Wu Blockchain: A significant phishing attack recently targeted address 0x13...179e, leading to a massive loss of $24.23 million in stETH and rETH tokens. Scam Sniffer identified the victim as an experienced participant in the crypto ecosystem and a large liquidity provider (LP).

The victim, who maintains a balance of over $1.6 million in WBTC/USDT liquidity on Uniswap V3, has interacted with various protocols, including Aave, 1inch, Curve, OMG, and EOS. Records show the earliest transaction associated with the victim's address (0xf8…1110) dates back to June 2017 and originated from Bitfinex.

The phishing attack began when the victim provided token approval to the scammer by signing an "increaseAllowance" transaction. Subsequently, the scammers converted the stolen stETH and rETH tokens into Ether (ETH) and Dai (DAI) and transferred them to multiple addresses.