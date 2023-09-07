According to CoinDesk: A joint policy paper by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Financial Stability Board (FSB) has warned against implementing blanket bans on cryptocurrency to mitigate associated risks, recommending targeted restrictions and sound monetary policy instead. The report states that comprehensive regulatory and supervisory oversight of crypto-assets should be a baseline for addressing macroeconomic and financial stability risks.

The paper also highlights that global stablecoins could become abruptly volatile and pose a greater risk to financial stability compared to other cryptocurrencies. The IMF and FSB suggest strengthening monetary policy frameworks, guarding against excessive capital flow volatility, and adopting unambiguous tax treatment of crypto.

The policy paper, set to be presented to the G20 this weekend, is part of ongoing efforts by international bodies to establish global norms for the crypto industry, particularly in light of numerous collapses of crypto enterprises in 2022.

