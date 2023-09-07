According to The Block: Hong Kong is actively testing China's digital yuan and has entered the second phase of technical testing to incorporate the Faster Payment System, a predominant local payment system. According to Christopher Hui, Secretary for Hong Kong’s Financial Services and the Treasury, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the People's Bank of China have completed the initial technical tests for cross-border payments using the digital yuan in Hong Kong.

The second phase of the technical trial will involve more Hong Kong banks and test the digital yuan wallet's top-up function through the Faster Payment System. Hui expects the digital yuan to provide a secure, convenient, and innovative option for cross-border retail consumption between mainland China and Hong Kong.

