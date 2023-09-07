According to Certik Alert: The notorious hacker responsible for exploiting Stake protocol has recently moved an additional 1.9 million MATIC tokens, raising concerns within the crypto community. The exploiter initially transferred 400,000 MATIC from EOA 0xa26 to EOA 0xD80, bridged the funds to the Avalanche (AVAX) network, and then swapped them for Bitcoin BEP2 (BTC.b).

In a separate transaction within the last hour, the hacker has also moved 800,000 more MATIC tokens from 0xa26 to two new EOAs. These funds were similarly bridged to the AVAX network, swapped for BTC.b, and eventually bridged to the Bitcoin (BTC) network.

Finally, an additional 1.1 million MATIC tokens were moved by the exploiter to two new EOAs sourced from the Stake protocol incident. The movement of funds by the hacker is causing unease within the crypto industry and potentially impacting the affected projects.

Given the challenges posed by such hacker activities, the importance of robust security measures and cooperation among blockchain ecosystem stakeholders is paramount. Industry leaders are called to collaborate in addressing these threats and improving the overall security and resilience of the blockchain infrastructure.

