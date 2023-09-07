According to CoinDesk: Based on the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), US accounting rules will require companies to use a fair-value approach for reporting their cryptocurrency holdings, marking the first US accounting rule specifically for cryptocurrency. This approach would require certain digital assets to be measured at market trading values. The new accounting standard will take effect for fiscal years starting after December 15, 2024, with the final language to be approved in a written vote before year-end.

Moving crypto into accounting rules will make gains and losses a part of companies' quarterly income reports. The FASB encourages companies to adopt the new standard early. Michael Saylor, founder and former CEO of MicroStrategy, commented that this development "eliminates a major impediment to corporate adoption of $BTC as a treasury asset."

