According to CoinDesk: Cboe's BZX exchange has filed paperwork for the first spot ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US, seeking to launch products tied to Ark 21Shares and VanEck. With the formal filing process initiated, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now has 240 days to make a decision on the applications.

If approved, this would mark a significant milestone for the US, as no current spot crypto ETFs exist. Notably, several prominent financial institutions, such as BlackRock and Fidelity, are seeking approval for spot bitcoin ETFs. The SEC has typically rejected spot bitcoin ETF applications, though some asset managers have filed to launch ether futures ETFs recently.

Coinbase is expected to act as the surveillance-sharing partner and custodian for the ether held by the Ark 21Shares trust, while VanEck has not disclosed its custodian.